Lisa Ann MONAGHAN
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
MONAGHAN - Lisa Ann
(nee Bielmeier)
February 26, 2021. Beloved wife of Patrick Monaghan; loving mother of James (Lisa) Judge and Anna (fiance Marc Adamberger) Monaghan; cherished grandma of Maria and Derek Judge and William Adamberger.; daughter of Mary Bielmeier and the late Joseph Bielmeier; dear sister of James (Valerie) Bielmeier and Suzanne Towne; survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. She was a shining light in the world, who lived life to the fullest. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave. on Saturday, March 6th, from 12 Noon to 3 PM. NYS Guidelines will be followed where masks and social distancing will be required. We appreciate your patience if entry to funeral home is delayed. Please share condolences at mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Extended message to the entire family,especially Pat and Anna. And James.Mary, Sue ,and James.Sorry I could not attend today.If anyone needs to talk my number is 716 398 8492.I'm really happy that Lisa got to spend time with little William. I know she was very happy to be with him.God bless all. The family .and I'm so very sorry for your loss.
Sue Machin
March 6, 2021
Anna, I'm so sorry for your loss. Sending all my love and prayers to you and your family.
Helene Gattie
Friend
March 6, 2021
Anna, I can´t imagine how you´re feeling through this difficult time. My heart goes out to you and your family. Sending all my love and prayers.
Michelle Rykojc (pump pump)
March 6, 2021
Please know that I am praying for this dear family as you grieve for your beloved Lisa.
Gail Duscher Martin
March 6, 2021
Anna I´m so sorry for your loss I got to meet your Mom once at the mall when we were able to let the babies meet! Hold on to all those good memories Praying for you and your family during these difficult times.
Kristen Belleisle
March 6, 2021
Anna,
I am so sorry for your loss. I am thinking and praying for you and your family through this difficult time. Sending you love my lady.

Love,
Gulsum
Gulsum Silluzio
March 5, 2021
Anna,
I am so so sorry for your devastating loss. Your love for your mom was always apparent and her love for you shined with such dedication as she was yours and your teams, biggest fan. She will always be with you. I can imagine your pain but just know we are all praying for you. Sending the biggest hug and prayers for you and your family
Emily Smerka
March 5, 2021
Monaghan Family (Two-Tone),
Please accept my heartfelt condolences from Nashville, TN.
C
Caitlin Koch
caitlin koch
Friend
March 5, 2021
Anna and family,
We've all been reflecting over the last few days as we prepared to send something to honor your mother. She was so supportive of us and often our only fan at Rugby games. We will remember her fondly and continue to keep her, you and the rest of your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Jessica (Mosey) Hawes
March 5, 2021
all of Canisius CCLRFC
March 5, 2021
Anna and family~ Thoughts, prayers and love sent to each of you during this time. I'm so sorry for your tremendous loss. May God bless each of you
JoAnne Klahn
March 5, 2021
I´m so very sorry for the loss of your mom, Anna. May she Rest In Peace.
Julie Naples
March 4, 2021
I´m very sorry for your loss! Condolences to your family!!
Patty murphy
March 4, 2021
LISA...a wonderful woman. So strong, what God gave her through the years (30 that I've known her) she always said, he'd help her get her through. The last time we talked she said she was tired, she really needed some rest. I'm guessing he said "ok". I love you (I said it last!), will miss you my friend. I lit your candle, I'm watching out for the red cardinal and all the pennies you want to throw at me. xo Pat, James, Lisa, Anna, Marc and Mom Bielmeier my thoughts and prayers to all. Lisa is now at peace, pain free, smiling enjoying her new life until we all meet again. Cookie
Sophie (Cookie) Noworyta
March 3, 2021
I met LISA during the 2010 census and have enjoyed her friendship ever since. She was a strong lady and will be missed, My sympathy to her family, fondly, Marilyn
Marilyn Kostek
March 2, 2021
Cheryl (Christie) Joseph
March 2, 2021
The Breakfast Club
February 28, 2021
