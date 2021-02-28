LISA...a wonderful woman. So strong, what God gave her through the years (30 that I've known her) she always said, he'd help her get her through. The last time we talked she said she was tired, she really needed some rest. I'm guessing he said "ok". I love you (I said it last!), will miss you my friend. I lit your candle, I'm watching out for the red cardinal and all the pennies you want to throw at me. xo Pat, James, Lisa, Anna, Marc and Mom Bielmeier my thoughts and prayers to all. Lisa is now at peace, pain free, smiling enjoying her new life until we all meet again. Cookie

Sophie (Cookie) Noworyta March 3, 2021