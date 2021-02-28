MONAGHAN - Lisa Ann
(nee Bielmeier)
February 26, 2021. Beloved wife of Patrick Monaghan; loving mother of James (Lisa) Judge and Anna (fiance Marc Adamberger) Monaghan; cherished grandma of Maria and Derek Judge and William Adamberger.; daughter of Mary Bielmeier and the late Joseph Bielmeier; dear sister of James (Valerie) Bielmeier and Suzanne Towne; survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. She was a shining light in the world, who lived life to the fullest. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave. on Saturday, March 6th, from 12 Noon to 3 PM. NYS Guidelines will be followed where masks and social distancing will be required. We appreciate your patience if entry to funeral home is delayed. Please share condolences at mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.