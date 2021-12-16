My deepest condolences. Liz, was a great person. She was bright, compassionate, and a great colleague. I wanted to share this. When I was in charge of PR for People Inc, Liz was my go to if Rhonda wasn't available when we would receive media inquires. She was a pro! I would brief her, but I didn't need to. She did great interviews. I have been try to google her to find these stories but i can't locate them. My sympathizes

Kevin D Horrigan Work December 17, 2021