Dr. Lizbeth Jean BOOTH Ph.D.
Otto Redanz Funeral Home - Niagara Falls
2215 Military Road
Niagara Falls, NY
BOOTH - Dr. Lizbeth Jean, PhD (nee Schulte)
Age 60, of Ransomville, NY. The Lord called her away, somewhere over the rainbow on December 14, 2021, while surrounded by her family. A brilliant mother, psychologist, teacher, and advocate for the misunderstood, Dr. Booth dedicated her life to helping others. She graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine in 1999, while raising a family. A hard worker and advocate for her extended family at People, Inc., until the very end. Dr. Booth is survived by her husband Jay; son, Tyler Booth; daughter, Charlotte Patterson (nee Booth); son-in-law, Eric Patterson and granddaughter, Layna. She is also survived by siblings, Tim Schulte (Carol Schulte), Anne Holdaway (Paul Holdaway) and Mark Schulte (Gina Schulte) and several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Clyde Schulte and mother, Anna Schulte (nee Kovacs). A Celebration of Dr. Booth's Life will be held on Friday, December 17th, at The Forsyth-Warren Tavern starting at 4 PM. Donations may be made to: The Forsyth-Warren Tavern & Living History Museum. Professional arrangements are under the care of the Goodlander family, OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY (716-297-9007). Share condolences at GOODLANDERCARES.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
The Forsyth-Warren Tavern
NY
Otto Redanz Funeral Home - Niagara Falls
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It's been years since I've been around Lizbeth. I do remember how much Clyde and Anne loved her. Prayers to Liz's family
John E Korte
December 23, 2021
Sincere condolences on the loss of one so dear. She was a joy to know and work with, so talented, caring and sincere with a "can do" positive attitude that made a difference in so many lives. She was a blessing.
Diane Savatteri
Work
December 17, 2021
My deepest condolences. Liz, was a great person. She was bright, compassionate, and a great colleague. I wanted to share this. When I was in charge of PR for People Inc, Liz was my go to if Rhonda wasn't available when we would receive media inquires. She was a pro! I would brief her, but I didn't need to. She did great interviews. I have been try to google her to find these stories but i can't locate them. My sympathizes
Kevin D Horrigan
Work
December 17, 2021
So sorry to learn of Liz´s passing. I enjoyed working with her on many projects in the past . She was a true advocate for persons with developmental disabilities. May she Rest In Peace.
Paul Synor
Work
December 16, 2021
