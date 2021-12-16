BOOTH - Dr. Lizbeth Jean, PhD (nee Schulte)
Age 60, of Ransomville, NY. The Lord called her away, somewhere over the rainbow on December 14, 2021, while surrounded by her family. A brilliant mother, psychologist, teacher, and advocate for the misunderstood, Dr. Booth dedicated her life to helping others. She graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine in 1999, while raising a family. A hard worker and advocate for her extended family at People, Inc., until the very end. Dr. Booth is survived by her husband Jay; son, Tyler Booth; daughter, Charlotte Patterson (nee Booth); son-in-law, Eric Patterson and granddaughter, Layna. She is also survived by siblings, Tim Schulte (Carol Schulte), Anne Holdaway (Paul Holdaway) and Mark Schulte (Gina Schulte) and several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Clyde Schulte and mother, Anna Schulte (nee Kovacs). A Celebration of Dr. Booth's Life will be held on Friday, December 17th, at The Forsyth-Warren Tavern starting at 4 PM. Donations may be made to: The Forsyth-Warren Tavern & Living History Museum. Professional arrangements are under the care of the Goodlander family, OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY (716-297-9007). Share condolences at GOODLANDERCARES.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 16, 2021.