RICKS - Lizzie (nee Brown)Entered into rest December 24, 2021. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 6, 2022, 11 AM - 12 Noon, at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 400 Northampton Street, Buffalo, New York, where a Homegoing Celebration will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com