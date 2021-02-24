Menu
Lloyd J. HARGRAVE Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
HARGRAVE - Lloyd J., Sr.
Retired employee of the City of Buffalo's Park Department and local education advocate. Entered into rest February 18, 2021, beloved husband of the late Patricia E. Slaughter Hargrave; loving father of Lloyd Jr. "Buster", Angela Gilbert, Lisa (Andre) Scott and the late Jyneen L. Hargrave; dearest "Grandpa" of 13 grandchildren; great-grandfather of seven; cherished brother of Joyce Hargrave Shelton, Florence Hargrave Curtis, and Joseph Hargrave. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 26, 2021, 5 PM-8 PM, and Saturday, February 27, 2021, 11 AM-12 Noon, at Bethesda World Harvest International Church, 1365 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14209 where a Celebration of Life will be conducted Saturday at 12 Noon. Rev. Lawrence Hargrave, officiating. Entombment Serenity Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Final arrangements entrusted to THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bethesda World Harvest International Church
1365 Main Street, Buffalo, NY
Feb
27
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Bethesda World Harvest International Church
1365 Main Street, Buffalo, NY
Feb
27
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Bethesda World Harvest International Church
1365 Main Street, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I had the pleasure of working with Pat and later working on committees with Lloyd. He was so knowledgeable of educational practices. He was a caring man who always had the best interest of the students at heart.
Meg Villa
February 27, 2021
Sorry to learn of Lloyd Hargrave's transition. I remember my former neighbor, our children attending School 74, our involvement with the PTA, and Mr. Hargrave's ongoing work to improve public school education. Sincere condolences to the Hargrave family. My thoughts and prayers are with you. May God grant you His Comfort and His Peace. May Mr. Hargrave's soul Rest in God's Perfect Peace, and Rise In Glory.
Cn. Shirley M. Watts
February 27, 2021
Many years ago, Mr.Hargrave war attended many meetings here at Hillery Park School #27. He was always a pleasure to see a very concerned about the education of the students. He was a gentleman and always had a joke. May he rest in heaven.
Veronica Koziol
February 26, 2021
Lloyd, known by all as "Pork Chops", was a beloved classmate at Howard University. While living in Cook Hall, "Chops" was a co- founder of The Order of the Criterion, a men´s club famous for fabulous parties at the Dunbar Hotel in Washington DC. When Chops returned to Buffalo, he kept in touch with fellow HU classmates throughout his life. He will be sorely missed!
Frank Merritt
February 26, 2021
Sorry to hear about your lost. Keeping the family in prayer.
Portia Rose
February 26, 2021
To the Hargrave of family, So sorry to hear of Lloyd's transition. Lloyd and Pat were dear friends over the years. Our prayers are with your family.
Chester & Geri Lewis
February 25, 2021
We stayed connect Lloyd !!the parent group who came together National Title 1 Parents from every state- 1975 for me orlando Florida . well Done my president and brother!!!praying for your family will miss the cards for christmas,the phone calls then ,email but along came FACEBOOK!! over 40 plus years of friendship love you Lloyd my bro!!
Mary Maxwell
February 25, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Hargrave family as a fellow Howard U Bison and cook Hall resident he will be missed
Howard Leon bolling
February 25, 2021
My heart goes out to the family. The rock on which their family is built, is no longer there. God will now take up the slack.
Steven Wilson
February 25, 2021
To the Hargrave Family I am very sorry for your loss Lloyd was a very nice person we talk to lloyd at the YMCA
Jacqueline and Jameel Watts
February 25, 2021
Buster, Angela, Lisa and family, our sincere condolences during your time of loss. Uncle Loyd will be forever in our hearts.
Karen and Gary Smith
February 24, 2021
Joe and your family, so sorry for your loss of your brother Lloyd. Great childhood memories of the old neighborhood with old friends.
Ed and Fran Finnerty
February 24, 2021
Buster, Angela, Lisa and family: Lloyd was a proud member of and fierce defender of the Hargrave family. He often reminded me that "it was a distinct privilege to be married to a Hargrave. " During my last conversation with Lloyd, he expressed his sincere appreciation for his children and the ways in which they cared for and about him. May the memories you have of Lloyd bring a measure of comfort in the challenging days ahead.
Brenda D Lee
February 24, 2021
To the Hargrave family, I´m sorry for your loss. Please accept my condolences , your father was my friend and he will be greatly missed.
Eddie Lott
February 24, 2021
