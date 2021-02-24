HARGRAVE - Lloyd J., Sr.
Retired employee of the City of Buffalo's Park Department and local education advocate. Entered into rest February 18, 2021, beloved husband of the late Patricia E. Slaughter Hargrave; loving father of Lloyd Jr. "Buster", Angela Gilbert, Lisa (Andre) Scott and the late Jyneen L. Hargrave; dearest "Grandpa" of 13 grandchildren; great-grandfather of seven; cherished brother of Joyce Hargrave Shelton, Florence Hargrave Curtis, and Joseph Hargrave. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 26, 2021, 5 PM-8 PM, and Saturday, February 27, 2021, 11 AM-12 Noon, at Bethesda World Harvest International Church, 1365 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14209 where a Celebration of Life will be conducted Saturday at 12 Noon. Rev. Lawrence Hargrave, officiating. Entombment Serenity Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Final arrangements entrusted to THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 24, 2021.