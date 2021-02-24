Buster, Angela, Lisa and family: Lloyd was a proud member of and fierce defender of the Hargrave family. He often reminded me that "it was a distinct privilege to be married to a Hargrave. " During my last conversation with Lloyd, he expressed his sincere appreciation for his children and the ways in which they cared for and about him. May the memories you have of Lloyd bring a measure of comfort in the challenging days ahead.

Brenda D Lee February 24, 2021