ROMNEY - Lois Christine
Walker
Age 74, passed away peacefully March 25, 2020. Survived by husband, Christopher M. Romney; daughter Carey R. (Patrick Gullo) Leibring; son Rob C. (Dee-Ann Courcy) Leibring; step-daughter Stephanie A. (Jason) Waldron and their children; her step-son Daniel A. Romney; brother William F. (Ann Marie) Walker Jr.; sister Corinne (Wallace) Coates; sister-in-law Esther Walker; also survived by many others. Predeceased by her parents William F. Walker Sr. and Lois G. Walker; brother Philip H. Walker; and step-daughter Tiffany M. Romney. Her Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 1 PM at the family home, 3306 Hartland Rd., Gasport, NY 14067. Social distancing and masks will be required. Memorials to Roswell Park Cancer Institute, or National Audubon Society.