Lois Christine Walker ROMNEY
ROMNEY - Lois Christine
Walker
Age 74, passed away peacefully March 25, 2020. Survived by husband, Christopher M. Romney; daughter Carey R. (Patrick Gullo) Leibring; son Rob C. (Dee-Ann Courcy) Leibring; step-daughter Stephanie A. (Jason) Waldron and their children; her step-son Daniel A. Romney; brother William F. (Ann Marie) Walker Jr.; sister Corinne (Wallace) Coates; sister-in-law Esther Walker; also survived by many others. Predeceased by her parents William F. Walker Sr. and Lois G. Walker; brother Philip H. Walker; and step-daughter Tiffany M. Romney. Her Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 1 PM at the family home, 3306 Hartland Rd., Gasport, NY 14067. Social distancing and masks will be required. Memorials to Roswell Park Cancer Institute, or National Audubon Society.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
