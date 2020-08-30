STUTZMAN - Lois E.
(nee Primas)
August 22, 2020, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Floyd W. Stutzman; loving mother of Nancy E. (Nicholas) Mastronardi, Paul A. (Joanne) and David H. Stutzman; dear sister of Alexander (late Nancy) Primas, Jr. and the late Elizabeth (late Herbert) Gross and Grace (late Norman) Champness; also survived by nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.