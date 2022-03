KEATS - Lois AnnOf Orchard Park entered into rest on March 5, 2021. Beloved wife of the late James B. Keats; devoted mother of Jamie, Joelle, and Josh (Marcy); cherished one and only "Nanny" to Connor, Carly, Michaela, Mara and Brody, all of whom will miss her dearly. No prior visitation. Services will be private. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com