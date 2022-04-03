Menu
Lois A. LIZAK
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg Chapel
207 Main Street
Hamburg, NY
LIZAK - Lois A. (nee Haug)
Of Boston, NY, March 27, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Frank P. Lizak; loving mother of Susan (Clyde) Tanner, John Lizak and the late David Lizak; cherished Nana of Sara Tanner; dearest sister of the late Nancy (David) Banks and Ken (Janet) Haug. Funeral Services private. Memorial contributions if desired, to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., HAMBURG CHAPEL.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.
