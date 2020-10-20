BORDEN - Lois M. (nee Pempsell)
October 16, 2020. Wife of the late John H.; dear mother of Susan Marie Borden, Donald R. Borden (Pamela) and Gail A. Dahlke (Edward); grandmother of Kristen L. and Erika N. Braun; great-grandmother of Noah; sister-in-law of Alberta Pempsell. Friends may call Wednesday 4-7 PM at the DANZER, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 5363 Genesee St., Bowmansville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Bowmansville, Thursday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart R.C. Church. Social distancing and masks are required. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.