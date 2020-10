DORAN - Lois N. (nee Leney)October 28, 2020, age 84. Beloved wife of 63 years to Edward J. Doran; loving mother of Deborah M. (Edward) Zurzuski, Linda M. and Mark E. (Cheri) Doran; cherished grandmother of Kevin (Sarah) Doran, Sarah (Fabian) Roncancio and Kyle Doran; adored great-grandmother of Cameron and Bryson; dear sister of Donna Leney and the late Richard (late Phyllis) Leney and Thomas (Arlene) Leney; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday from St. Bartholomew Anglican Church, 2368 Eggert Road, Tonawanda, at 1 PM. Please assemble at the church. Interment will follow in Acacia Park Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research . As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com