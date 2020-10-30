DORAN - Lois N. (nee Leney)
October 28, 2020, age 84. Beloved wife of 63 years to Edward J. Doran; loving mother of Deborah M. (Edward) Zurzuski, Linda M. and Mark E. (Cheri) Doran; cherished grandmother of Kevin (Sarah) Doran, Sarah (Fabian) Roncancio and Kyle Doran; adored great-grandmother of Cameron and Bryson; dear sister of Donna Leney and the late Richard (late Phyllis) Leney and Thomas (Arlene) Leney; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday from St. Bartholomew Anglican Church, 2368 Eggert Road, Tonawanda, at 1 PM. Please assemble at the church. Interment will follow in Acacia Park Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 30, 2020.