Of Cheektowaga, NY, March 14, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Paul M. Kessel; dearest mother of Kim M. (Daniel) Kowalik, Kevin P. Kessel and Kelly A. Benthien; grandmother of Kristin (Paul) Moley, Matthew Kulik, Katie (Ryan) Gregory, Kelsey Kessel (John Yonkosky), Dylan Kowalik, Olivia Kowalik, Britney Benthien and Emily Benthien; great-grandmother of Mia, Mason, Xander, Nicholas, Barrett and Owen; sister of Donald (late Jean) Rohauer, Patricia (Ronald) Winger, Robert (Shelley) Rohauer, Beverly (William) Eberhardt and the late Alston (Julie) Rohauer, Jr., Nancy (Lawrence) Neth and Betty (James) Cudney; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 17, 2021.
So sorry for your loss. She was a wonderful lady with a heart of gold. Rainbow lake was never the same after she left.
Rosemary Banaszak
March 17, 2021
