SURGENOR - Lois Mary
(nee Hutchinson)
Age 96, formerly of Eden, died peacefully in Peterborough NH on December 19, 2021. Lois was born in 1925 in Bridgeport, CT, the sixth child of Raymond and Jessie (Gillard) Hutchinson. She grew up in Bristol and Burlington, CT, and attended the University of Connecticut and the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, graduating in the fall of 1946 with her nursing degree. Lois was married to Douglas MacNevin Surgenor for almost sixty five years, until his death in 2011, and is survived by their five children, Peter (Newburgh NY), Sally Schnitzer (Concord MA), Jonathan (Phippsburg ME), Timothy (Dover MA) and Stephen (Meriden NH), their spouses, 15 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their families across the country. Wherever she lived, Lois made her family the center of her life, while making friends, volunteering for her church and community, and caring for others. She was the heart of our family, and to her final days she cherished memories we made together in Wayland MA, Eden NY, Carlisle MA, and Peterborough NH, as well as on the beaches of Rhode Island, Cape Cod and the coast of Maine. In 1998, Douglas and Lois moved to the Rivermead Retirement Community in Peterborough NH. As was true in every place that Lois lived, she knew where the trillium and lady slippers were found and grew daylilies by her back door. The family is grateful to the staff at Rivermead, for their professional care and true affection that sustained Lois, especially in her final days. The CONCORD FUNERAL HOME (www.concordfuneral.com
) is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.