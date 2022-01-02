Memories of my Aunt Lois began when she was receiving her nurses training at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD and she would visit my mother, her older sister Ruth. Following WW II our family began spending 2 wonderful weeks each summer at Roy Carpenter's Beach in Matunuck, RI. I remember her wedding, at the family farm near Bristol, CT, which I suspect coincided with one of those vacations. - Not many years after the wedding the young family had their own cabin less than 100 feet from the one owned by Raymond and Jesse Hutchinson. Uncle Doug commuted from Boston every weekend to be part of the extended family at the beach. They remain as wonderful memories in which Aunt Lois, and her family as they came along. play a central and valued part. - A few days at their farm in Eden, NY introduced me to their concern about soil erosion. Later a 14-year career with the US Soil Conservation Service left me convinced of the value of this effort to the nation's long-term health and economy. I too am grateful that the farm on Sandrock Road, from which you could see the entrance to the Welland Canal, has been protected in perpetuity. - A few years ago, Cousin Jack Hutchinson took me and my wife Arlene to see her in Peterborough, NH. She seemed to remember everything. Now the youngest member of an amazing generation of Hutchinsons is no longer with us and we will miss her. - Grateful she was part of my life. Richard Barlow

Richard Barlow Family January 11, 2022