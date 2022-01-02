Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lois Mary SURGENOR
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Concord Funeral Home
Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP
Concord, MA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
May, 14 2022
11:00a.m.
TRINITARIAN CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH
Send Flowers
SURGENOR - Lois Mary
(nee Hutchinson)
Age 96, formerly of Eden, died peacefully in Peterborough NH on December 19, 2021. Lois was born in 1925 in Bridgeport, CT, the sixth child of Raymond and Jessie (Gillard) Hutchinson. She grew up in Bristol and Burlington, CT, and attended the University of Connecticut and the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, graduating in the fall of 1946 with her nursing degree. Lois was married to Douglas MacNevin Surgenor for almost sixty five years, until his death in 2011, and is survived by their five children, Peter (Newburgh NY), Sally Schnitzer (Concord MA), Jonathan (Phippsburg ME), Timothy (Dover MA) and Stephen (Meriden NH), their spouses, 15 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their families across the country. Wherever she lived, Lois made her family the center of her life, while making friends, volunteering for her church and community, and caring for others. She was the heart of our family, and to her final days she cherished memories we made together in Wayland MA, Eden NY, Carlisle MA, and Peterborough NH, as well as on the beaches of Rhode Island, Cape Cod and the coast of Maine. In 1998, Douglas and Lois moved to the Rivermead Retirement Community in Peterborough NH. As was true in every place that Lois lived, she knew where the trillium and lady slippers were found and grew daylilies by her back door. The family is grateful to the staff at Rivermead, for their professional care and true affection that sustained Lois, especially in her final days. The CONCORD FUNERAL HOME (www.concordfuneral.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
14
Service
11:00a.m.
TRINITARIAN CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH
54 Walden Street, Concord, MA
Funeral services provided by:
Concord Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Memories of my Aunt Lois began when she was receiving her nurses training at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD and she would visit my mother, her older sister Ruth. Following WW II our family began spending 2 wonderful weeks each summer at Roy Carpenter's Beach in Matunuck, RI. I remember her wedding, at the family farm near Bristol, CT, which I suspect coincided with one of those vacations. - Not many years after the wedding the young family had their own cabin less than 100 feet from the one owned by Raymond and Jesse Hutchinson. Uncle Doug commuted from Boston every weekend to be part of the extended family at the beach. They remain as wonderful memories in which Aunt Lois, and her family as they came along. play a central and valued part. - A few days at their farm in Eden, NY introduced me to their concern about soil erosion. Later a 14-year career with the US Soil Conservation Service left me convinced of the value of this effort to the nation's long-term health and economy. I too am grateful that the farm on Sandrock Road, from which you could see the entrance to the Welland Canal, has been protected in perpetuity. - A few years ago, Cousin Jack Hutchinson took me and my wife Arlene to see her in Peterborough, NH. She seemed to remember everything. Now the youngest member of an amazing generation of Hutchinsons is no longer with us and we will miss her. - Grateful she was part of my life. Richard Barlow
Richard Barlow
Family
January 11, 2022
Lois will always be remembered for her genuine smile, her kind heart, and the ability to be calm in the storm. I experienced her warmth and welcoming as a neighborhood kid. There were always her kids and their friends playing in or out of the house, in the Eden barn or out in the fields. She created a loving atmosphere that I was happy to be part of. And as an adult I saw what a true friend she was to my mother. I'm very grateful we got to connect with her a couple years ago and share memories in person.
Good bye Lois. You will be missed. Alice Trageser
Alice Trageser
Family Friend
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results