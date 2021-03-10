THOMPSON - Lois M.
(nee Bugenhagen)
March 8, 2021, of Clarence Center, NY. Beloved mother of Virginia (John) Kinney; loving grandmother of Christopher (Ashley) Kinney and Amanda (Andrew) Cena; dear great- grandmother of Anna, Kaitlynn, and James Kinney; cherished aunt of Dale (Rosa) Miller; also survived by her former husband Kenneth Thompson and many friends. Friends received Thursday 4-7 PM at SHEPARD BROS FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 10690 Main St., Clarence, NY 14031 (enter at back door, COVID-19 restrictions followed, mask required). A funeral service will be held Friday 11 AM, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8900 Sheridan Drive, Clarence, NY 14031. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to the church. Lois was a longtime Clerk and Postmaster in Akron and Clarence Center. Please share condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2021.