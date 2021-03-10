Menu
Lois M. THOMPSON
FUNERAL HOME
Shepard Brothers Funeral Home
10690 Main Street
Clarence, NY
THOMPSON - Lois M.
(nee Bugenhagen)
March 8, 2021, of Clarence Center, NY. Beloved mother of Virginia (John) Kinney; loving grandmother of Christopher (Ashley) Kinney and Amanda (Andrew) Cena; dear great- grandmother of Anna, Kaitlynn, and James Kinney; cherished aunt of Dale (Rosa) Miller; also survived by her former husband Kenneth Thompson and many friends. Friends received Thursday 4-7 PM at SHEPARD BROS FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 10690 Main St., Clarence, NY 14031 (enter at back door, COVID-19 restrictions followed, mask required). A funeral service will be held Friday 11 AM, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8900 Sheridan Drive, Clarence, NY 14031. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to the church. Lois was a longtime Clerk and Postmaster in Akron and Clarence Center. Please share condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Shepard Brothers Funeral Home
10690 Main Street, Clarence, NY
Mar
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
8900 Sheridan Drive, Clarence, NY
I have wonderful memories of Lois and times she spent with my dad, Bob Fogelsonger in his life in Clarence Center. I Wish you strength and peace at this time and the days to come.
Mary Fogelsonger Galke
North Carolina
Mary Galke
Friend
March 17, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family.
Mary Beuth
March 13, 2021
It seems like yesterday when I first met you. Your energy, your smile, and your determination were many of your qualities. You drove to our end of town for so many years, never complaining about the commute. When you could no longer drive to us, we came to you. You always were concerned about our drive. We owed you a lot of trips. I´m thankful for the time we had during this evil disease. Some days were good, some not so good. Your 80th birthday was a milestone. Your determination and fight gave us more time. We prayed for a miracle cure but received more time instead. Thanks for the wonderful memories. We love you and will miss you.
Kris Passinault
March 13, 2021
Lois was the best. My `bestie´ for sure. She taught me so much in life and so much more these past two years during her illness. She was strong and persevering because she wanted every last minute with her loved ones. She was so gracious. I was truly blessed to have so many tender moments with her. Fly high my friend. No more suffering, no more pain only sunshine and and the peace of Our LORD.
Terry and Elaine Pitt
March 13, 2021
Lois made our winters in Florida so much fun and will be sadly missed. We will always remember our Sunday breakfasts at The Patio, trips to the consignment shops, buying fabric & packing up her quilts to mail home. Lois lived her life to the fullest and helped us do the same. With fond remembrance and deepest sympathy.
Lou & Beverly Amadio
March 12, 2021
I haven´t seen Lois in several years. We were part of the group Gail Davis took to England and Ireland several times. Lois was always so much fun to be with. I treasure those times with her. Loved her smile. Craig and I offer our sympathy and prayers to her family. Craig and Kris Nordby (formerly of Clarence Center)
Kris Nordby
March 12, 2021
Please accept our deepest sympathy on the passing of our dear friend, Lois. We will never forget her twinkling blue eyes, her beautiful smile, and her love for life. Until we meet again, Sunshine. Rest In Peace. Carole and Richard Burke
Carole and Richard Burke
March 11, 2021
Our sympathies to the family of Lois. She was a dear friend and will be sadly missed. We got to know her in Florida at the Barefoot Pelican condos and she was a special person and full of fun. We loved her.
Linda & Len Frederico
March 11, 2021
As Lois´s sister-in-law, I have been fortunate to share her life for over 50 years. We walked through the stages of life together and experienced their joy and sadness together. Because Lois was older than me, I often joked with her that I could count on her to show or tell me what was coming next in life, some events serious, some humorously touching. She would say, "Kathleen, just wait until you turn 50, you´ll see that . . . " or "Once you get buy that condo you will realize . . ." . Now that she has reached her final stage of life, she has showed me how to live one´s final years-- with grace, love, and care for others, without complaint or regret. I will miss her deeply miss her, and she will continue to touch my life through memories of our times together.
Kathleen Thompson McWhorter
March 11, 2021
Rest In Peace, my Friend. I am so blessed to have met you and have you for a friend. John and I will miss you too much. Love and prayers for you and your family.
Christina Haggerty
March 11, 2021
Aunt Lois always had a smile on her face and a welcoming heart. I have so many memories of holidays and family gatherings with her. It didn´t matter that she and Uncle Kenny got divorced - Aunt Lois was and would always be family. She was and is without question my mother´s sister, my grandparents´ daughter, and my aunt. Once when I was a young child, I went along on a long car trip with Aunt Lois and my grandparents to visit a relative in Pennsylvania. We drove back at night and I was tired. She encouraged me to lay down in the backseat with my head in her lap. She lovingly rubbed my head and my back and whispered to me, "It´s been a long time since I´ve had a little girl." I never forgot that night and the love she showed me. She graciously opened her home to me as a place to come to when I got off the school bus every afternoon in elementary school and always had something for me to eat. Once, lonely and bored, I called a "listen to a joke" phone number that was advertised on TV while I was there, not knowing there was a few dollars charge for the call. She found the charge on her phone bill and figured out it was me. She explained that there was a fee for the call and gently told me that because I´d made the call, I needed to do something in exchange and she handed me a rag and asked me to dust. Her gentle, loving approach to that stayed with me. When I got married, Aunt Lois had my bridal shower at her home. Once I had children, she excitedly set up a children´s table for my daughter and Amanda to eat together during family dinners, thrilled to be able to create a space just for them. She loved and cared for my grandparents every single day and played a huge and crucial role in ensuring they could age at home. I learned two important lessons from Aunt Lois. #1 Don´t be afraid of hard work. And #2 You choose your family. Her sticky buns were legendary and a highlight of every holiday. I promise to closely guard her famous not-your-average-fruitcake recipe, which I make every year and distribute to people who clamor for more. She will always be loved and remembered.
Brette Sember
March 11, 2021
So wish we could attend Lois' service. She was without a doubt a child of God who embraced life and is now embraced by Life eternal. I have a hunch lots of angels ran for cover when they saw Lois coming with that "I'm recruiting for a project" look in her eye. A truly precious soul. Mike & Sondra Lubas Rochester, NY
Mike&Sondra Lubas
March 10, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Lois's passing. My vacations in Naples will never be the same.
Gina McGurn
March 10, 2021
So sorry to hear about Lois- always smiling, great sense of humor & wonderful daughter in law, she will be missed
Beth Marcus
March 10, 2021
I will miss your smile, sense of humor and friendship. Guild retreats will never be the same! I was alway amazed how many kids quilts top you could get in a large priority box, usually 20! Lois was a huge supporter of Gold Star and Purple camp and loved to attend camp to hand out quilts to veteran´s children. The joy of watching a child pick out a quilt to take home was priceless! Lois attended when we handed out quilts to women veterans and watched as they picked out their quilts, many were made by Lois. There wasn´t many dry eyes as we listened to their stories. Thank you for always supporting Chasendreams ! I will miss your friendship and hugs. Until we meet again! To Virginia and family may your memories bring you comfort.
Kathy McKinney
March 10, 2021
