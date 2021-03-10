Aunt Lois always had a smile on her face and a welcoming heart. I have so many memories of holidays and family gatherings with her. It didn´t matter that she and Uncle Kenny got divorced - Aunt Lois was and would always be family. She was and is without question my mother´s sister, my grandparents´ daughter, and my aunt. Once when I was a young child, I went along on a long car trip with Aunt Lois and my grandparents to visit a relative in Pennsylvania. We drove back at night and I was tired. She encouraged me to lay down in the backseat with my head in her lap. She lovingly rubbed my head and my back and whispered to me, "It´s been a long time since I´ve had a little girl." I never forgot that night and the love she showed me. She graciously opened her home to me as a place to come to when I got off the school bus every afternoon in elementary school and always had something for me to eat. Once, lonely and bored, I called a "listen to a joke" phone number that was advertised on TV while I was there, not knowing there was a few dollars charge for the call. She found the charge on her phone bill and figured out it was me. She explained that there was a fee for the call and gently told me that because I´d made the call, I needed to do something in exchange and she handed me a rag and asked me to dust. Her gentle, loving approach to that stayed with me. When I got married, Aunt Lois had my bridal shower at her home. Once I had children, she excitedly set up a children´s table for my daughter and Amanda to eat together during family dinners, thrilled to be able to create a space just for them. She loved and cared for my grandparents every single day and played a huge and crucial role in ensuring they could age at home. I learned two important lessons from Aunt Lois. #1 Don´t be afraid of hard work. And #2 You choose your family. Her sticky buns were legendary and a highlight of every holiday. I promise to closely guard her famous not-your-average-fruitcake recipe, which I make every year and distribute to people who clamor for more. She will always be loved and remembered.

Brette Sember March 11, 2021