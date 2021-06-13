VANDERMEULEN - Lois A.
(nee Koch)
Of East Aurora, May 18, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Ronald; loving mother of Kurt (Leah) and Ross (Deanna); dearest grandmother of Heather (Cody) Bray, Ross II, Brittany (Donald) Myers, Douglas, Matthew (Katie) great-grandmother of Kaiden, Ella, Dylan and Clara sister of the late Joyce (late Joseph) Carson. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 26, at 11 AM, at The First Baptist Church of Elma, 1301 Bowen Rd., Elma NY, 14059. No prior visitation. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.