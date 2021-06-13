Menu
Lois A. VANDERMEULEN
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
VANDERMEULEN - Lois A.
(nee Koch)
Of East Aurora, May 18, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Ronald; loving mother of Kurt (Leah) and Ross (Deanna); dearest grandmother of Heather (Cody) Bray, Ross II, Brittany (Donald) Myers, Douglas, Matthew (Katie) great-grandmother of Kaiden, Ella, Dylan and Clara sister of the late Joyce (late Joseph) Carson. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 26, at 11 AM, at The First Baptist Church of Elma, 1301 Bowen Rd., Elma NY, 14059. No prior visitation. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
The First Baptist Church of Elma
1301 Bowen Rd., Elma, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
