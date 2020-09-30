BALON - Lola (nee Abate)
Age 93, of the Town of Tonawanda, and formerly of Buffalo, NY, died Monday, September 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harry Balon; mother of the late Mark Balon; daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (nee DiSanto) Abate; sister of Catherine Abate, Angeline (late Harry) Hillman and the late Mary Louise, Rose Marie, Lucy, Rocco, and James Sr. Abate. Family will be present on Thursday, October 1st from 11 AM - 1 PM, at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (Between Morgan and Broad Sts.) City of Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM, following visitation. Entombment will be in the Resurrection Mausoleum in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Mrs. Balon was a member of the Town of Tonawanda Senior Citizens. Please share online condolences at www.rothfuneral.com
.