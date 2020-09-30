Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lola BALON
BALON - Lola (nee Abate)
Age 93, of the Town of Tonawanda, and formerly of Buffalo, NY, died Monday, September 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harry Balon; mother of the late Mark Balon; daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (nee DiSanto) Abate; sister of Catherine Abate, Angeline (late Harry) Hillman and the late Mary Louise, Rose Marie, Lucy, Rocco, and James Sr. Abate. Family will be present on Thursday, October 1st from 11 AM - 1 PM, at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (Between Morgan and Broad Sts.) City of Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM, following visitation. Entombment will be in the Resurrection Mausoleum in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Mrs. Balon was a member of the Town of Tonawanda Senior Citizens. Please share online condolences at www.rothfuneral.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.