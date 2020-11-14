PRISAZNUK - Lola G. (nee Giuseppetti)
November 9, 2020, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Victor Prisaznuk; loving mother of David (Jennifer), Paul, Daniel (Patricia Dovalina), John (Shahna Markman), and Thomas (Renee); cherished grandmother of Sarah (Joseph) McDonald, Ryan, Alex, Rebecca (Alfredo) Castaneda, Jacob, Julia (fiance Aaron Tran) and Joseph; adored great-grandmother of Ethan and Leonidas; dear sister of Joseph (Bonnie), Roger (Joan), and predeceased by Robert (late Marie), John (Ceil), Rita (late Daniel) Kay, Anthony (MaryAnn), and Joan (late Ronald) Kolan; and also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Sunday from 1-6 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.), where prayers will be offered Monday at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Pius X Church, 10 AM. Interment to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. If so desired, memorials may be made in Lola's memory to Bristol Village, 8455 Clarence Center Rd., Clarence Center, NY 14032 or St. Pius X Altar & Rosary Society. Share memories and condolences on Lola's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 14, 2020.