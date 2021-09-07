MEYER - Lola J.
(nee Hendricks)
September 5, 2021, age 78, beloved wife of Paul Meyer; devoted mother of Jeffrey (Emily) Meyer, Jennifer (Brian) Schectman, Susan (Michael) Towell, Katherine (Gregory) Jenkins and Michelle (David) Donahue; loving grandmother of 14 grandchildren; dear sister of Mary Goulding and the late Paul Hendricks and Joan Neville; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (at Hopkins Rd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, 8:45 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville. All are asked to assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, WNY Chapter, 6215 Sheridan Dr #100, Williamsville, NY 14221. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 7, 2021.