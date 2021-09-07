Menu
Lola J. MEYER
MEYER - Lola J.
(nee Hendricks)
September 5, 2021, age 78, beloved wife of Paul Meyer; devoted mother of Jeffrey (Emily) Meyer, Jennifer (Brian) Schectman, Susan (Michael) Towell, Katherine (Gregory) Jenkins and Michelle (David) Donahue; loving grandmother of 14 grandchildren; dear sister of Mary Goulding and the late Paul Hendricks and Joan Neville; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (at Hopkins Rd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, 8:45 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville. All are asked to assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, WNY Chapter, 6215 Sheridan Dr #100, Williamsville, NY 14221. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 7, 2021.
My condolences to Paul and family.
milton northrop
September 8, 2021
Friends and Partners at Fross
September 7, 2021
