Lola M. "Ola" PARAVALOS
FUNERAL HOME
Schlager DiVito Funeral Home, Inc. - Snyder
4614 Main Street
Snyder, NY
PARAVALOS - Lola M. "Ola"
(nee Lemieszek)
Of Williamsville, NY, entered into rest December 21, 2021. Devoted mother of Christina "Tina" (James H.) Paravalos Miller, John P. "Yianni" Paravalos and the late Michael Paravalos and Joanna Paravalos; cherished grandmother of Christina, Johnny, Justin, Juliana, Victoria and her great-granddaughter Harper; loving daughter of the late Mieczyslaw and Rose (nee Smutna) Lemieszek; dear sister of Genevieve (late Frank) Pociask, Emily (late Ronald) Klinski, Angela (Joseph) Zaklikowski and the late Walter (Mary Pat) Lemieszek, Zenia Bartoszwicz, her twin sister Regina (late Joseph) Dobosiewicz and the late Natalia Lemieszek; wife of Pantleis Paravalos; survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Furever loved by her puppies Simba, Piper, Corey and Baby. Relatives and friends may visit the SCHLAGER DiVITO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4614 Main St., Synder on Monday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Stanislaus Church, 389 Peckham St., on Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Lola spoke seven languages, was very hard working, survived WW II and Camps to come to the United States. She was a member of the Chopin Singing Society and sang for the Pope and President Reagan. She always spoke her mind and had the most amazing smile. Her family welcomes flowers, but donations may be made to St. Jude or the Erie County SPCA.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Schlager DiVito Funeral Home, Inc. - Snyder
4614 Main Street, Snyder, NY
Dec
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Stanislaus Church
389 Peckham St., NY
Schlager DiVito Funeral Home, Inc. - Snyder
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Karen Sutton
December 28, 2021
Tina, please accept my condolences for the passing of your mother. May her memory be eternal and your memories provide comfort.
Cathy Fabiatos
December 27, 2021
In loving memory of Ciocia Lola , may she find eternal peace. She will be truly missed, with love from your niece, Nelcia
Nellie and Ron
December 27, 2021
Christina, I am so sorry for the loss of your beloved mother-God bless you , Jimmy & your family
Susan Feuerstein
December 27, 2021
