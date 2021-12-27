PARAVALOS - Lola M. "Ola"

(nee Lemieszek)

Of Williamsville, NY, entered into rest December 21, 2021. Devoted mother of Christina "Tina" (James H.) Paravalos Miller, John P. "Yianni" Paravalos and the late Michael Paravalos and Joanna Paravalos; cherished grandmother of Christina, Johnny, Justin, Juliana, Victoria and her great-granddaughter Harper; loving daughter of the late Mieczyslaw and Rose (nee Smutna) Lemieszek; dear sister of Genevieve (late Frank) Pociask, Emily (late Ronald) Klinski, Angela (Joseph) Zaklikowski and the late Walter (Mary Pat) Lemieszek, Zenia Bartoszwicz, her twin sister Regina (late Joseph) Dobosiewicz and the late Natalia Lemieszek; wife of Pantleis Paravalos; survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Furever loved by her puppies Simba, Piper, Corey and Baby. Relatives and friends may visit the SCHLAGER DiVITO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4614 Main St., Synder on Monday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Stanislaus Church, 389 Peckham St., on Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Lola spoke seven languages, was very hard working, survived WW II and Camps to come to the United States. She was a member of the Chopin Singing Society and sang for the Pope and President Reagan. She always spoke her mind and had the most amazing smile. Her family welcomes flowers, but donations may be made to St. Jude or the Erie County SPCA.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 27, 2021.