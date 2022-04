KEISTER - LoraAge 91, March 6, 2021. Loving wife of the late Thomas D. Keister; beloved mom to Jerry and the late Mark; grandmother to two. A retired librarian, Lora was passionate about reading: books of all types, the Washington Post, the Economist, the NY Times, and listening to CNN. A Service will be held in summer. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Feed More WNY. Please share condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com