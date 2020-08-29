CURNEW - Loretta (nee Turo)
Of Orchard Park, NY, August 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alfred G. Curnew; mother or James (Kathy), Jack, Jody and Jeffrey (Emilee) Curnew; also survived by four grandchildren and several cousins. The family will receive friends Sunday, 4-7 PM, at the F.E. BROWNS SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. Services Monday, in Potter's Park (behind the funeral home) 11AM. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Foundation Inc., www.hospicebuffalo.com
. Loretta spent her final years at Orchard Heights in Orchard Park, NY. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.