DiMartino - Loretta J.(nee Spaltabaka)December 30, 2021; of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Anthony DiMartino; devoted mother of Colette (late Gregory) Gorcica; also survived by a niece, two nephews, and many friends. Friends are invited for prayers Wednesday at 9:30 AM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Heaven Church at 10:15 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences may be left online at: