Loretta J. DiMARTINO
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
1340 Union Road
West Seneca, NY
DiMartino - Loretta J.
(nee Spaltabaka)
December 30, 2021; of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Anthony DiMartino; devoted mother of Colette (late Gregory) Gorcica; also survived by a niece, two nephews, and many friends. Friends are invited for prayers Wednesday at 9:30 AM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Heaven Church at 10:15 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences may be left online at:
www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Service
9:30a.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca, NY
1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY
Jan
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:15a.m.
Queen of Heaven Church
4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Collette, so very sorry to read of your losses recently. Hope you are staying strong and finding comfort from friends.
Cathy Kotlewski
January 14, 2022
Colette so sorry to hear about the passing of your dear mother.. She was a lovely lady and will be missed.Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers. RIP Lori
Linda Desiderio Volansky
January 2, 2022
