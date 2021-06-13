KOTLOWSKI - Loretta T.

(nee Zwolenkiewicz)

June 8, 2021, age 91, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Stanley M. Kotlowski; dearest mother of Judith (Peter) McDonald, Paul (Maryann) Kotlowski and Kenneth (Julie) Kotlowski; predeceased by nine siblings; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Tuesday, June 15th, from 4-7 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 16th, (would have been Loretta and Stanley's 70th Wedding Anniversary), at Our Lady Help of Christians Church (Union Rd. and Genesee St.), at 10 AM. Entombment Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery. Mrs. Kotlowski was very active at Our Lady Help of Christians and a volunteer at Hospice Buffalo. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Our Lady Help of Christians, Hospice Buffalo or the Nicaragua Missions.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.