VULLO
LO VULLO - Loretta
(nee La Russa)
November 5, 2020, age 85; beloved wife of the late Michael A. Lo Vullo; devoted mother of the late Martin Lo Vullo; dear sister-in-law of Florence (late Sam) Lo Vullo, Patrick (Rose) Lo Vullo and predeceased by Ellen (late Angelo), Rose (late Joseph), and Michael (late Ann) Borruso; also survived by many nieces and nephews to whom she was grateful for the support they gave her after Michael's death. Loretta taught school for 23 years at Blessed Sacrament in Kenmore and Holy Spirit in Buffalo, she was a charter member of Alpha Sigma Lambda, Beta Kappa Charter of Canisius College and lectured at St. Andrews for 15 years and taught CCD at St. Timothy's. Family and friends are invited Monday at 11 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Timothy Church, 565 E. Park Dr., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Interment to follow in Elmlawn Cemetery. At Loretta's request there will be no viewing and flowers gratefully declined. Mass memorials may be made at the church of your choice or forwarded to her life long friend Jo Ann Mecca or to her nephew Sam Lo Vullo. Share memories and condolences on Loretta's Tribute Page at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.