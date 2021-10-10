Menu
Loretta M. "Laurie" RUDA
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home
2950 North Cobb Pkwy
Kennesaw, GA
Ruda - Loretta M. "Laurie"
Age 87, of Kennesaw, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Loretta was born March 7, 1934 and was a native of Buffalo, NY. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Theresa (Trzebiatowski) Kozlowski. Loretta is survived by her daughter Mary Ellen Taylor; son, Christopher Ruda (Valerie); daughter Celine Dalfonso (Tony); son Joel Ruda (Robin); and son, Andrew Ruda (Chrissie), as well as 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Loretta was preceded in death by her spouse Ernest V. Ruda and they were married for 58 years. Together they spent over 20 years landscaping the Bells Ferry and I-575 roadways for others to enjoy.
Her children loved her for so many reasons. She had a lifelong devotion to her family and her faith. She had a passion for cooking and made a mean pirogi. A private celebration will be held for the immediate family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting https://www.dignitymemorial.com/. The family lovingly requests no flowers, but memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate or The Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www. winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com
for the Ruda family.


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss and hope that your memories bring you comfort at this difficult time.
Angela Sanders
October 15, 2021
I am sorry to hear about this passing. I pray for you and your family to recover from the feelings of this loss. Take care and God bless you.
Ishara Fernando
October 14, 2021
My condolences to your family. Laurie seemed like a beautiful person full of love and kindness. I'm sure she will be truly missed.
Steven Lincoln
October 12, 2021
