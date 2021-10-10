Ruda - Loretta M. "Laurie"
Age 87, of Kennesaw, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Loretta was born March 7, 1934 and was a native of Buffalo, NY. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Theresa (Trzebiatowski) Kozlowski. Loretta is survived by her daughter Mary Ellen Taylor; son, Christopher Ruda (Valerie); daughter Celine Dalfonso (Tony); son Joel Ruda (Robin); and son, Andrew Ruda (Chrissie), as well as 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Loretta was preceded in death by her spouse Ernest V. Ruda and they were married for 58 years. Together they spent over 20 years landscaping the Bells Ferry and I-575 roadways for others to enjoy.
Her children loved her for so many reasons. She had a lifelong devotion to her family and her faith. She had a passion for cooking and made a mean pirogi. A private celebration will be held for the immediate family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting https://www.dignitymemorial.com/
. The family lovingly requests no flowers, but memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate
or The Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/
. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www. winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com
for the Ruda family.
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2021.