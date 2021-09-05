Menu
Loretta M. TIFFANY
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
64 Maple Street
East Aurora, NY
TIFFANY - Loretta M.
August 3, 2021. Cherished daughter of the late Wellman and late Lucy Tiffany; dearest sister of the late Jean T. (late Gustav) Arndt; loving aunt of Bonnie (Dean) Bennett, Donna Kinton, Terry (Debra) Arndt and Debra (James) Preston; also survived by nine grandnieces and grandnephews and 15 great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews. Memorial services to be held at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. or Feedmore Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.howefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
