Loretta M. WINKELMAN
FUNERAL HOME
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue
Hamburg, NY
WINKELMAN - Loretta M.
(nee Dole)
Age 99, of Hamburg, formerly of Boston, NY, March 20, 2021. Wife of the late Anthony Winkelman; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Loretta was a 1939 graduate of Eden High School. During World War II, Loretta worked in manufacturing for MacLean Curtis. Anthony and Loretta owned Winkelman's Farm on 100 acres of land in the Town of Boston. Loretta was a musician, she played the piano, organ, accordion and the kazoo. She belonged to the Boston Kazoo Band and Boston Seniors. Family and friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg on Wednesday, March 24 from 2-4 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul RC Church, 66 East Main Street, Hamburg on Thursday, March 25 at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, East Eden. Please share your condolences and memories at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, NY
Mar
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
SS. Peter & Paul RC Church
66 East Main Street, Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Every time I think about you you had a smile on your face! There is a special place in heaven for you!
James Winkelman, Jr.
March 24, 2021
Loretta-

You & Anthony were absolutely the best godparents I could have ever had. I remember with so much love my two week summer stints on the farm when I was growing up...collecting eggs from the chickens, preparing new fields (pulling rocks!) for planting, rolling the metal milk cans to move them in the barn, riding on Anthony's lap on the tractor (when I was small enough!), putting wet clothes through the wringer on wash day, hanging clothes on the clothesline, cutting & delivering your colorful gladiolas on Saturday for the next day's Sunday Mass (you had such a green thumb!), connecting w/the neighboring Parysec (sp?) children during & after their chores, your home cooked meals and baked johnnycake, having a heifer named after me, your crocheting at night, and on & on...You & Anthony are now undoubtedly in heaven together. You were both hardworking, dedicated and generous angels on earth.

-Mary Jo (Salzman) Baum
Mary Jo Baum
March 24, 2021
Rest In Peace Aunt Loretta.... I will always remember a smile on your face and a kind word in your heart.
Donelle Thomas
March 23, 2021
I am honored and blessed to have know you Aunt Loretta. I will always remember the fun times on the farm with you and Uncle Anthony.
Joyce winkelman
Family
March 23, 2021
