WINKELMAN - Loretta M.
(nee Dole)
Age 99, of Hamburg, formerly of Boston, NY, March 20, 2021. Wife of the late Anthony Winkelman; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Loretta was a 1939 graduate of Eden High School. During World War II, Loretta worked in manufacturing for MacLean Curtis. Anthony and Loretta owned Winkelman's Farm on 100 acres of land in the Town of Boston. Loretta was a musician, she played the piano, organ, accordion and the kazoo. She belonged to the Boston Kazoo Band and Boston Seniors. Family and friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg on Wednesday, March 24 from 2-4 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul RC Church, 66 East Main Street, Hamburg on Thursday, March 25 at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, East Eden. Please share your condolences and memories at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2021.