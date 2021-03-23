Loretta-



You & Anthony were absolutely the best godparents I could have ever had. I remember with so much love my two week summer stints on the farm when I was growing up...collecting eggs from the chickens, preparing new fields (pulling rocks!) for planting, rolling the metal milk cans to move them in the barn, riding on Anthony's lap on the tractor (when I was small enough!), putting wet clothes through the wringer on wash day, hanging clothes on the clothesline, cutting & delivering your colorful gladiolas on Saturday for the next day's Sunday Mass (you had such a green thumb!), connecting w/the neighboring Parysec (sp?) children during & after their chores, your home cooked meals and baked johnnycake, having a heifer named after me, your crocheting at night, and on & on...You & Anthony are now undoubtedly in heaven together. You were both hardworking, dedicated and generous angels on earth.



-Mary Jo (Salzman) Baum

