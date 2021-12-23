Menu
Loretta C. WINKLER
WINKLER - Loretta C.
At the age of 92, entered into eternal rest December 18, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John E. Winkler; loving mother of the late Cathy (Gary) Galbreath, Jeff (Linda) Winkler, Julie (Joseph) Miranda; loving grandmother of Melissa (Rick) Hiam, Tricia (Ben) Indelicato, John, Danielle, and Sarah; great-grandmother of Abigail and Anna; dear sister of the late Russell (Maria) Giambeluca; also survived by nieces. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Buffalo. A private service will be held with immediate family.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 23, 2021.
Lived upstairs from Lee & Jack on West Ave. They were a great couple.
Lou Bellanca
Friend
February 21, 2022
