WINKLER - Loretta C.

At the age of 92, entered into eternal rest December 18, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John E. Winkler; loving mother of the late Cathy (Gary) Galbreath, Jeff (Linda) Winkler, Julie (Joseph) Miranda; loving grandmother of Melissa (Rick) Hiam, Tricia (Ben) Indelicato, John, Danielle, and Sarah; great-grandmother of Abigail and Anna; dear sister of the late Russell (Maria) Giambeluca; also survived by nieces. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Buffalo. A private service will be held with immediate family.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 23, 2021.