ZRENNER - Loretta

(nee Zuercher)

December 31, 2019, of Tavares, FL. Beloved wife of the late John Kruger, and the late Henry Zrenner; cherished mother of Joseph (Sharon) Kruger; loving grandmother of Caitlin and Shannon; dear sister of Helen (late George) Valint, Dorothy (David) Gallager, Robert (Carol) Zuercher, and the late Edward (Maureen) Zuercher; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Our Lady of Charity Church (Ambrose Worship Site) at 9:30 AM. Arrangements by CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, W. Seneca, NY (828-1846).







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.