Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Loretta ZRENNER
ZRENNER - Loretta
(nee Zuercher)
December 31, 2019, of Tavares, FL. Beloved wife of the late John Kruger, and the late Henry Zrenner; cherished mother of Joseph (Sharon) Kruger; loving grandmother of Caitlin and Shannon; dear sister of Helen (late George) Valint, Dorothy (David) Gallager, Robert (Carol) Zuercher, and the late Edward (Maureen) Zuercher; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Our Lady of Charity Church (Ambrose Worship Site) at 9:30 AM. Arrangements by CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, W. Seneca, NY (828-1846).


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cusack Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.