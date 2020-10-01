Menu
Lori BECKER
1960 - 2020
BORN
January 23, 1960
DIED
September 28, 2020
BECKER - Lori
Of Cheektowaga, NY, September 28, 2020. Loving mother of Nicole (Le'Von Johnson) Bellinger, Melinda Lehmann, Ryan Bellinger and the late Richard "Ricky" Bellinger; dear grandmother of Isaiah and Collin Lehmann and Noah and Malia Bellinger; best friend of Kerry (Paul) Patterson-Mason; godmother of the late James O'Dell; also survived by one sister and two brothers. Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY on Monday, October 5th, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Private Funeral Services will be held. Please share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004
Oct
5
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Bonnie Patterson
Friend
September 30, 2020