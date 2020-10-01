BECKER - Lori
Of Cheektowaga, NY, September 28, 2020. Loving mother of Nicole (Le'Von Johnson) Bellinger, Melinda Lehmann, Ryan Bellinger and the late Richard "Ricky" Bellinger; dear grandmother of Isaiah and Collin Lehmann and Noah and Malia Bellinger; best friend of Kerry (Paul) Patterson-Mason; godmother of the late James O'Dell; also survived by one sister and two brothers. Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY on Monday, October 5th, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Private Funeral Services will be held. Please share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com