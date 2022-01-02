Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lori BIELAT
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- West Seneca Chapel
1024 French Road
Buffalo, NY
BIELAT - Lori (nee Jozwiak)
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Lori Bielat (Grandma Dinos / Auntie Lori), 67, our loving and devoted grandmother, mother, wife, aunt and friend to all the lives she touched. Lori passed away suddenly on the 28th of December 2021, at her residence in Cheektowaga, New York. Lori is survived by her husband, Alan Bielat, son Michael, daughter-in-law Rebecca, sisters, Cathy Piatkowski and Donna Rustay. She is the adored grandmother of Cameron, Addison and Nathan. She is reunited with her late parents; Edward and Gertrude, and brothers Edward and Jerome. Please join us in celebrating her life on Tuesday, January 4th, between 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the (French Road Chapel) Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Road, (near Borden Road) Cheektowaga, NY 14227, where prayers will be offered on Wednesday at 9:15 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM from St. Philip the Apostle Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lori's memory may be made to the John R. Oishei Foundation. Lori was the most loving and caring person that the world has known and she will be greatly missed by everyone she touched. She will always be remembered as someone whose greatest passion was loving and helping others... and Elvis. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- West Seneca Chapel
1024 French Road, Buffalo, NY
Jan
4
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- West Seneca Chapel
1024 French Road, Buffalo, NY
Jan
5
Prayer Service
9:15a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- West Seneca Chapel
1024 French Road, Buffalo, NY
Jan
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Philip the Apostle Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- West Seneca Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry to hear of Lori's passing. I also knew her from my days at Hens & Kelly and have fond memories of her smile and helpfulness to all who shopped, as well as her love of Elvis! I pray your hearts will always hold the memory of your sweet Lori. May she Rest in Peace...Memory Eternal...
Susan
Work
January 8, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Lori´s passing . I worked with Lori at Hens & Kelly´s, nearly 40 years ago!! She truly was the sweetest, kindest girl with a great sense of humor prayers for your family She is with the Lord and her loved ones in eternal peace xx
Nancy K
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results