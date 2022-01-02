BIELAT - Lori (nee Jozwiak)
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Lori Bielat (Grandma Dinos / Auntie Lori), 67, our loving and devoted grandmother, mother, wife, aunt and friend to all the lives she touched. Lori passed away suddenly on the 28th of December 2021, at her residence in Cheektowaga, New York. Lori is survived by her husband, Alan Bielat, son Michael, daughter-in-law Rebecca, sisters, Cathy Piatkowski and Donna Rustay. She is the adored grandmother of Cameron, Addison and Nathan. She is reunited with her late parents; Edward and Gertrude, and brothers Edward and Jerome. Please join us in celebrating her life on Tuesday, January 4th, between 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the (French Road Chapel) Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Road, (near Borden Road) Cheektowaga, NY 14227, where prayers will be offered on Wednesday at 9:15 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM from St. Philip the Apostle Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lori's memory may be made to the John R. Oishei Foundation. Lori was the most loving and caring person that the world has known and she will be greatly missed by everyone she touched. She will always be remembered as someone whose greatest passion was loving and helping others... and Elvis. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.