FOCKLER - Lori "Lala"

(nee Pollock)

April 21,1962 - January 7, 2022, of North Tonawanda, NY after a brief illness. Lori was predeceased by parents Cyril and Mary Ann Pollock, former wife of David Fockler and siblings Donald (Joan) Pollock, Deborah (Vince) Caradonna and nephew, Jeremy (Melissa) Pollock. Surviving are siblings: Joan (late Joseph) Cassone, James (Kathy) Pollock, Sharon (late Ellen) Pollock, Tina (late Keo) D'Arcy. Lori aka "Lala" was like a "second Mom" to many surviving nieces and nephews, especially The Johnson Family (Michael, Angela, Brianne, Jordan and Samantha), Joe, Annette, Tricia, Sarah, Anthony "Tony", Danae, Nicholas, Malia, Jayden, Carter, Darcie-Lynn, Elliot, Arianna, Deacon, MacKenzie, Ember, and Greyson. Lori was a graduate of North Tonawanda High School and was employed by the Law Office of Anthony Pecoraro to whom we extend our heartfelt gratitude for his genuine caring and kindness. Lala, as she was affectionately known, was a fun, loving, happy person with a wonderful sense of humor (clean or dirty), hearty laugh, an engaging personality, a keen eye for interior design/decorating and a special interest in connecting with the spiritual side of the afterlife - therefore we will look for special signs from you, until we meet again. Relatives and friends may call Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 2-5 PM, at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, where Funeral Services will be held at 4 PM.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 12, 2022.