Lori L. RUSHOK
RUSHOK - Lori L.
(nee Schwartz)
Age 49 of Ellicottville, NY, September 28, 2020. Wife of Richard D. Rushok; daughter of Donald Schwartz and the late Pamela (nee Eberle) Carney; loving great-Dane mother of Madison Lynn, Muffin, Boots, Tootsie, Liza and Isabel; step-mother of Tasha; sister of Amy and Donald Schwartz; and aunt of Robert and William Gerst. Lori attended Tonawanda High School. She loved riding her Harley and taking her award winning mercury cougar to car shows. She was a lover of all animals and the outdoors. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, October 6th, from 4-7 PM, at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan & Broad Sts) in Tonawanda, where a Prayer Service will be held at 7 PM, following the visitation. Everyone is welcomed. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Erie County. Face coverings and social distancing will be required and occupancy limitations may cause delayed entry. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
