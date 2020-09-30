SMIGELSKY - Lori Lynn
(nee Lorigo)
Of West Seneca, NY passed away at age 54, peacefully at home on September 27, 2020 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. Loving wife of Stephen J. Smigelsky; cherished daughter of Sandra (Hall) Lorigo and the late Angelo Lorigo; dear sister of Michelle, Sheryl (Al) Monaco, Kevin, Anthony (Bern) and Matthew Lorigo; beloved sister-in-law of Frank (Evelyn) Smigelsky. Aunt Lori was blessed with 14 nieces and nephews and one great-nephew; she was a loving godmother to Cara and Gabriel and the goddaughter of the late Mary and Richard Snyder. Lori was a faithful member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish and "sweetheart" and shining light to all who knew her. She will be dearly missed. Funeral Services Saturday, at 9:15 AM, from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.) and in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Family will be present at the funeral home Friday, 2-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roswell Park or St. Jude Research Hospital. Restrictions due to the current health situation will be in place. Interment in St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Lancaster, NY. Share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
.