PRZYBYLO - Lori Ann
Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest March 26, 2021. Devoted mother of Sandra Darley and Adam (Darlene Work) Przybylo; adored grandmother of Hailee Myers; loving daughter of Lorraine and the late John Przybylo; dear sister of John (Debbie) Przybylo, Christine (Tad) Horowitz, Jami and Jacob Przybylo. Friends and relatives may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Sheridan/Eggert Dr., on Wednesday from 4-8 PM, with a Funeral Service to begin at 7:15 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA of Western New York. Friends and relatives may leave online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 30, 2021.