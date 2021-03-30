Menu
Lori Ann PRZYBYLO
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
PRZYBYLO - Lori Ann
Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest March 26, 2021. Devoted mother of Sandra Darley and Adam (Darlene Work) Przybylo; adored grandmother of Hailee Myers; loving daughter of Lorraine and the late John Przybylo; dear sister of John (Debbie) Przybylo, Christine (Tad) Horowitz, Jami and Jacob Przybylo. Friends and relatives may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Sheridan/Eggert Dr., on Wednesday from 4-8 PM, with a Funeral Service to begin at 7:15 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA of Western New York. Friends and relatives may leave online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Mar
31
Funeral service
7:15p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lori was a great neighbor for years, always smiling and laughing such a friendly face.
Ashley Forbes
April 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss...prayer for your families.
Peg Hannon
April 1, 2021
With heartfelt sympathy in the loss of your loved one. May you find comfort in the arms of those near to you, share love and laughter in remembering all the joys and know that much love and prayers are being sent your way.
Aunt Kathy, Kathy Cassidy-(Przybylo), Jacob Cassidy
March 31, 2021
I worked with Lori for over 14 years. I will always remember her smile, her laugh, and everything that made her special. I'm going to miss you, Blondie....
Charlie Sardella
Friend
March 30, 2021
So sorry to hear about Lori, my thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
DJ. Barcy Tyler
March 30, 2021
I worked with Lori for a couple of years and she was a joy to know. I loved her bright personality and her ability to find humor in everything. She will be sorely missed.
Jeanni Jackson
Coworker
March 30, 2021
The world lost a beautiful soul. May God bless you and your family. Our days won't be the same without you.
Bob VanSlyke
March 30, 2021
Baby we were together for 15 years you were my love my heart and my everything you came into my life and changed my whole world I will forever love you and miss you you will always be with me you may be gone but you will never be forgotten I love you my beautiful baby till we meet again
Richard Burgin
March 30, 2021
