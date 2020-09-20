Menu
Lorraine A. JANKOWSKI
JANKOWSKI - Lorraine A.
(nee Piusienski)
September 15, 2020, of Depew. Beloved wife of Ronald Jankowski; dear mother of Linda (Richard) Lillis and Sandra (Michael) Szykowny and the late Cheryl Ann Christopherson; loving grandmother of Kayla, Justin, Connor, Cailin, Andrew, Taylor, Samantha and Jillian; great-grandmother of Maddox; sister of the late Honorable Thaddeus J. Piusienski. Visitation Monday, 4-8 PM, at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks East of Dick Rd.). Private Interment at St. Augustine RC Cemetery. Lorraine was the past President of New York State Court Clerks Association and SUNY at Buffalo Alumni. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
