KRENN - Lorraine A.
(nee Gabrych)
November 17, 2020, age 87, of Depew, NY. Beloved wife of 63 years to Alois Krenn; devoted mother of Karen (Norb) Schmalfeld and Paulette (Joseph) Faraci; cherished grandmother of Christina and Nicholas Faraci and Steven Schmalfeld; loving daughter of the late Matthew and Frances Gabrych; dear sister of Eugene (Marian) Gabrych, late Henry (late Alma) Gabrych, late Richard (Lois) Gabrych and the late Virginia (late George) Stavrinakis; also survived by Debbie Mucci and many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.