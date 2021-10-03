Menu
Lorraine J. BROCKI
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
Brocki - Lorraine J.
(nee Musior)
September 30, 2021, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved wife of the late Henry W. Brocki; devoted mother of Thomas (Robbie) Brocki, Sandra (James) Caputa, Joyce (Paul) Rogers, and Lisa (Lenny) Carriero; cherished grandmother of Joseph Brocki, Jessica (Garrett) Hall, Elizabeth Brocki, Bridget (Mark) Chiddy, Charles Kurnik, Regina Rogers, Roman Rogers, Nicholas Carriero, and Emily Carriero, and great-grandmother of Austin Rung, Gavin McWhirter, Katelin Chiddy, Alexa Hall, Aliza Hall, Arelyn Hall, and Violet Radford; loving sister of the late Irene Kalwicki, late Anthony Musior, and late Richard Musior; adored special sister to Arlene Zawadzki; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Friends received Thursday, October 7, from 4-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY 14075. By request of Lorraine's family, please wear a mask or face covering if you plan to attend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM Friday, October 8, St. John Paul II Parish, 2052 Lake View Road, Lake View, NY 14085. Please assemble at church. For online condolences and flowers, please visit www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Service
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg, NY
4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY
Oct
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John Paul II Church
2052 Lakeview Ave, Lake View, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
We never met your Mother but she must have been special because of the way she raised you. G od bless you and your family. Harry and Regina Vogelei.
Harry and Regina Vogelei
Friend
October 26, 2021
Jasinski Family
October 7, 2021
Auntie....you were a second mother to me. Even though we lived so far away from one another, we could always come back to Buffalo and feel welcomed....like we didn't miss a beat. Speaking about 'beats'...I am sure you and Uncle will be 'kickin' the rug' endlessly....doing the Polka (of course). You never tired of it on Earth, you will have limitless energy in Heaven. We all love you and you will be missed. You never had a mean bone in your body, and made everyone always feel welcomed. May you be at peace with Uncle....in the presence of God! See you one day! God Bless You Forever! Love Your 'Prince'....Scott, Daria, Ryker, & Deckard XOXO P. S. Continue to put in a good word with God for the Bills to win the Super Bowl this season...haha!
Scott, Daria, Ryker & Deckard
Family
October 4, 2021
Lori, You and Hank will always remain our best and closest friends. Our happiest days were the years we shared with you and Hank at countless Polka Festivals and Dances throughout the country, Phoenix, Vegas, Ocean Beach, Polka in the Hills, Seven Springs, Idora Park, the weekends at Town Edge, and ..... The unique "Brocki Shuffle" will remain with us as the best Polka move ever. You and Hank remain in our hearts forever. All our love, Don & Marina
Don & marina Kozak
Friend
October 4, 2021
Sorry for your loss. We have really missed our neighbor.
Teri and Gary
October 3, 2021
