Auntie....you were a second mother to me. Even though we lived so far away from one another, we could always come back to Buffalo and feel welcomed....like we didn't miss a beat. Speaking about 'beats'...I am sure you and Uncle will be 'kickin' the rug' endlessly....doing the Polka (of course). You never tired of it on Earth, you will have limitless energy in Heaven. We all love you and you will be missed. You never had a mean bone in your body, and made everyone always feel welcomed. May you be at peace with Uncle....in the presence of God! See you one day! God Bless You Forever! Love Your 'Prince'....Scott, Daria, Ryker, & Deckard XOXO P. S. Continue to put in a good word with God for the Bills to win the Super Bowl this season...haha!

Scott, Daria, Ryker & Deckard Family October 4, 2021