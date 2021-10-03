Brocki - Lorraine J.
(nee Musior)
September 30, 2021, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved wife of the late Henry W. Brocki; devoted mother of Thomas (Robbie) Brocki, Sandra (James) Caputa, Joyce (Paul) Rogers, and Lisa (Lenny) Carriero; cherished grandmother of Joseph Brocki, Jessica (Garrett) Hall, Elizabeth Brocki, Bridget (Mark) Chiddy, Charles Kurnik, Regina Rogers, Roman Rogers, Nicholas Carriero, and Emily Carriero, and great-grandmother of Austin Rung, Gavin McWhirter, Katelin Chiddy, Alexa Hall, Aliza Hall, Arelyn Hall, and Violet Radford; loving sister of the late Irene Kalwicki, late Anthony Musior, and late Richard Musior; adored special sister to Arlene Zawadzki; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Friends received Thursday, October 7, from 4-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY 14075. By request of Lorraine's family, please wear a mask or face covering if you plan to attend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM Friday, October 8, St. John Paul II Parish, 2052 Lake View Road, Lake View, NY 14085. Please assemble at church. For online condolences and flowers, please visit www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.