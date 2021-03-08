Menu
Lorraine Estella Byrd
Byrd - Lorraine Estella
Lorraine Estella Byrd, 89, of Buffalo, New York, passed away, March 7, 2021 in Longwood, Florida. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Vanless Byrd; and her two children, daughter, Venitia Byrd of Buffalo, New York, and her son, Charles Byrd of Longwood, Florida; she is survived by her sister, Katherine Cummings of Buffalo New York; her granddaughters, Natasha Byrd-Gaylon of Longwood, Florida, Neida Hernandez of Altamonte Springs, Florida and Nicole Iserman of Greenville, South Carolina; also, her grandson, Christopher Allen of Winter Haven, Florida.


Sorry for the loss of a leaf on the family Tree
Parker, Vanita
March 9, 2021
My most sincere condolences to all family and friends. To us, she was always Grandma Byrd. We will miss you. Forever in our hearts!!
Carmen Hernandez
March 8, 2021
