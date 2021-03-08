Byrd - Lorraine Estella

Lorraine Estella Byrd, 89, of Buffalo, New York, passed away, March 7, 2021 in Longwood, Florida. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Vanless Byrd; and her two children, daughter, Venitia Byrd of Buffalo, New York, and her son, Charles Byrd of Longwood, Florida; she is survived by her sister, Katherine Cummings of Buffalo New York; her granddaughters, Natasha Byrd-Gaylon of Longwood, Florida, Neida Hernandez of Altamonte Springs, Florida and Nicole Iserman of Greenville, South Carolina; also, her grandson, Christopher Allen of Winter Haven, Florida.







Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2021.