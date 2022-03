CALABRESE - Lorraine C. "Pat" (nee Zells)Of South Buffalo, entered into rest on December 9, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Anthony C. "Junior" Calabrese; devoted mother of Maria A. (late Konstanty "Gus", II) Kubik and Anthony C. (Carol) Calabrese; cherished grandmother of Tiana (Sean) Fay and Nicolette Calabrese; adored great-grandmother of Delilah and Leo Fay; loving daughter of the late Alvin and Marie Zells; dear sister of Doreen (late Pete) Sorce, Virginia "Ginger" (late Joseph) Ridge, JoAnn Miceli, Alvin (Kathy) Zells, Danell (Glenn) Pickering, and Muriel Cotter; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated in St. Teresa's Church, 1974 Seneca St., Buffalo on Friday morning at 11 o'clock (please assemble at church). Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com