CALABRESE - Lorraine C. "Pat" (nee Zells)
Of South Buffalo, entered into rest on December 9, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Anthony C. "Junior" Calabrese; devoted mother of Maria A. (late Konstanty "Gus", II) Kubik and Anthony C. (Carol) Calabrese; cherished grandmother of Tiana (Sean) Fay and Nicolette Calabrese; adored great-grandmother of Delilah and Leo Fay; loving daughter of the late Alvin and Marie Zells; dear sister of Doreen (late Pete) Sorce, Virginia "Ginger" (late Joseph) Ridge, JoAnn Miceli, Alvin (Kathy) Zells, Danell (Glenn) Pickering, and Muriel Cotter; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated in St. Teresa's Church, 1974 Seneca St., Buffalo on Friday morning at 11 o'clock (please assemble at church). Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.