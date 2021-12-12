Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lorraine C. "Pat" CALABRESE
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
CALABRESE - Lorraine C. "Pat" (nee Zells)
Of South Buffalo, entered into rest on December 9, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Anthony C. "Junior" Calabrese; devoted mother of Maria A. (late Konstanty "Gus", II) Kubik and Anthony C. (Carol) Calabrese; cherished grandmother of Tiana (Sean) Fay and Nicolette Calabrese; adored great-grandmother of Delilah and Leo Fay; loving daughter of the late Alvin and Marie Zells; dear sister of Doreen (late Pete) Sorce, Virginia "Ginger" (late Joseph) Ridge, JoAnn Miceli, Alvin (Kathy) Zells, Danell (Glenn) Pickering, and Muriel Cotter; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated in St. Teresa's Church, 1974 Seneca St., Buffalo on Friday morning at 11 o'clock (please assemble at church). Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Dec
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Teresa's Church
1974 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.