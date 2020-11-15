ANDERSON-Kirst - Lorraine Ellen
Loving wife, mother, grandmother and nurse died peacefully on Friday, November 6th, 2020. Born the second of four sisters on June 3, 1953 in Malone, NY, she traveled south to Niagara University for college. After a close call with meningitis, she discovered her vocation-nursing-working as a traveling nurse before returning to the Buffalo area, falling in love and starting her family, and finally taking a position training the next generation of nurses at D'Youville College's School of Nursing. A series of medical calamities tested her in the latter half of her life, but Lorraine responded to them with all the courage anyone could muster and her signature brand of love and compassion. She will be remembered by family and friends as a lover of oversize glasses, classic movies, and roast beast holiday dinners; an avid reader and often shouty Buffalo Bills fan. Lorraine loved walking her dogs, Buster and Max, loving companions. She will also be remembered for her love of life, generosity, and baked goods. No one stepped through the front door without an exclamation of "Happy Day", and leaving with arms laden with muffins or cookies, treats, if not an offer to stay for supper. Lorraine was a longtime sober recovered member of Alcoholics Anonymous. Lorraine was survived by her husband, Michael; son, Alexander; daughter, Aeren-Ellen; and her husband, David; and two grandchildren, Connor and Ryan. She was also survived by two sisters, Lillian and her husband, Frank of Malone, NY and Lynne and her husband Jim of Albany, NY; her niece Allison; and a large extended family. She was predeceased by her parents, G. Bruce Anderson and Marjorie Anderson, as well as her sister Leigh. Private services. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.