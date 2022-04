MARKUS - LorraineOf Cheektowaga, NY. Departed on April 29, 2020 after a long illness. Daughter of the late John and Gertrude Markus; beloved sister of Daniel Markus. Lorriane worked for several years at Buffalo General Hospital as a nurse. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, June 16, at St. Matthew's Cemetery at 1 PM, gather at Gate 3. Share condolences at www.jerfh.com