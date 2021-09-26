Menu
Lorraine G. McNAMARA
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St
Snyder, NY
McNAMARA - Lorraine G.
(nee Brandvold)
Of Amherst, entered into rest on September 24, 2021, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Robert F. McNamara, Sr.; devoted mother of Kathleen B. McNamara, Colleen M. (Peter) Murray, and the late Robert F. McNamara, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Russell R. (Liana) Deveso, Chelsea and Caitlyn Murray; adored great-grandmother of Lily and Rylie Deveso; loving daughter of the late Peter and Helen Brandvold; dear sister of Gertrude (late Joseph) Stefano, Patricia (late Donald) Steffans, Rita (late Dominic) Celano, Charles Brandvold, Lillian (late Eugene) Principe and predeceased by five siblings, Peter Brandvold, Albert Brandvold, Hilda (Edward) Szefler, Carol (Ernest) Pantano, and Elizabeth (Donald) Regensdorfer; treasured aunt to several nieces and nephews; also survived by many family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Snyder Chapel) 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd. on Thursday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst on Friday at 9 o'clock (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lorraine's honor to Ladies Auxiliary of the North Bailey Volunteer Fire Company, 966 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst. Online condolences may be made at
www.lombardofuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Oct
1
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church
885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest sympathy to all.. Lorraine will be deeply missed. A kind and Beautiful woman. Prayers to all
Elva Anthony
Friend
September 30, 2021
She will always be with us at North Bailey Fire Co. I will miss celebrating her birthday at our installation. God bless
Tim / Barb White
September 27, 2021
Dear Colleen, Peter & girls: My condolences to you for the loss of Aunt Lorraine..Just remember to always remember,then ther,re never gone...I will give you a call soon....love Kat
Kathi Ball
September 26, 2021
