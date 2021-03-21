Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lorraine Goris MOODY
MOODY - Lorraine Goris
March 3, 2021, age 89, of Asheboro, North Carolina, formerly of Marilla, New York. Beloved wife of Roy A. (Pete) Moody and late Edward F. Goris; loving mother of Shirley Strebel, Michael Goris, Jean O'Shields and late Gregory and Beverly Goris; also survived by ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Interment Randolph Memorial Park, North Carolina. Family would appreciate memorial contributions to Randolph Hospice, North Carolina. www.hospiceofrandolph.org


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.