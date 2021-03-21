MOODY - Lorraine Goris
March 3, 2021, age 89, of Asheboro, North Carolina, formerly of Marilla, New York. Beloved wife of Roy A. (Pete) Moody and late Edward F. Goris; loving mother of Shirley Strebel, Michael Goris, Jean O'Shields and late Gregory and Beverly Goris; also survived by ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Interment Randolph Memorial Park, North Carolina. Family would appreciate memorial contributions to Randolph Hospice, North Carolina. www.hospiceofrandolph.org
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.