LIPIARZ - Lorraine N.
(nee Narloch)
November 3, 2020, age 92. Beloved wife of the late John F. Lipiarz, Sr.; dearest mother of Deborah (Gary) Pecoraro, Deanna M. (John) Sciole and John F. (Mary Ann) Lipiarz, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Stacy (Kevin) Anderson, Brad (Lisa) Pecoraro, Taylor Lipiarz and John N. Lipiarz and seven great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Henry (late Charlotte) Narloch; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 10 AM from St. Bernadette Church, 5930 S. Abbott Road, Orchard Park, NY. Interment to follow in St. Matthew Cemetery. Arrangements by the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6175 W. Quaker Road, Orchard Park, NY. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 10, 2020.