Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lorraine M. NOWORYTA
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY
NOWORYTA - Lorraine M. (nee Jozwiak)
Age 86, September 25, 2021, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Noworyta; dearest mother of Mary (John) Lempke, Dr. Joseph L. (late Joy) Noworyta and Helen (Mark) Mueller; loving grandmother of John, Jason, Amy, Rachel and Heather; great-grandmother of John Isabel, Sofia and Gabe; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services commencing at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.) on Saturday morning at 9 AM and in Resurrection R.C. Church at 9:30 AM. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Lorraine enjoyed being a server at both Holiday Showcase and Alton's Restaurant. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Oct
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Oct
2
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME
2510 Union Rd (two blocks south of William St.) , Cheektowaga, NY
Oct
2
Funeral Mass
9:30a.m.
Resurrection RC Church
130 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Smolarek Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.