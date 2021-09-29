NOWORYTA - Lorraine M. (nee Jozwiak)
Age 86, September 25, 2021, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Noworyta; dearest mother of Mary (John) Lempke, Dr. Joseph L. (late Joy) Noworyta and Helen (Mark) Mueller; loving grandmother of John, Jason, Amy, Rachel and Heather; great-grandmother of John Isabel, Sofia and Gabe; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services commencing at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.) on Saturday morning at 9 AM and in Resurrection R.C. Church at 9:30 AM. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Lorraine enjoyed being a server at both Holiday Showcase and Alton's Restaurant. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2021.