NOWORYTA - Lorraine M. (nee Jozwiak)
Age 86, September 25, 2021, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Noworyta; dearest mother of Mary (John) Lempke, Dr. Joseph L. (late Joy) Noworyta and Helen (Mark) Mueller; loving grandmother of John, Jason, Amy, Rachel and Heather; great-grandmother of John Isabel, Sofia and Gabe; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services were previously held. Lorraine enjoyed being a server at both Holiday Showcase and Alton's Restaurant. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.