NUWER - Lorraine
(nee Merckel)
Of Orchard Park, formerly of East Aurora, passed peacefully May 3, 2021, at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late Edwin Nuwer; loving mother of late Kenneth (late Patricia) Nuwer, Kathleen (David) Parkhill and Donald Nuwer (Karen Weatherbee); cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, June 10th, 4-8 PM at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales, NY. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 11th, 10 AM from St. George's R.C. Church, 74 Old Glenwood Rd., West Falls, NY. Condolences available at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.