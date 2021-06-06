Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lorraine NUWER
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Road
South Wales, NY
NUWER - Lorraine
(nee Merckel)
Of Orchard Park, formerly of East Aurora, passed peacefully May 3, 2021, at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late Edwin Nuwer; loving mother of late Kenneth (late Patricia) Nuwer, Kathleen (David) Parkhill and Donald Nuwer (Karen Weatherbee); cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, June 10th, 4-8 PM at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales, NY. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 11th, 10 AM from St. George's R.C. Church, 74 Old Glenwood Rd., West Falls, NY. Condolences available at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Road Rt. 16, South Wales, NY
Jun
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. George's R.C. Church
74 Old Glenwood Rd., West Falls, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I will never forget you , Lorraine. You will always be sadly missed...
Barb Adamczyk
Work
June 11, 2021
Joe and Kathy Schollard
June 9, 2021
Lorraine is the sweetest person you will ever meet. Enjoyed being one of her helpers to care for her. She has wonderful children who adored her. I will miss her. She wont be forgotten.
Gina bartell
Friend
June 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results