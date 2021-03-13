Menu
Lorraine T. ODE
ODE - Lorraine T.
(nee Zwolenkiewicz)
Of Buffalo, NY, March 11, 2021, at age 89. Beloved wife of the late Henry Lach and the late Charles Ode; dear mother of Harry (Karen) Lach, Colleen (Patrick) Smith, Patrick (Yvonne) Plastaras, Michael (Sally) Ode and the late Edward Zwolenkiewicz, Raymond Lach and Kevin (Pamella) Lach; sister of Irene, Edward and the late Frank and Arthur; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant) Sunday, 1-4 PM, where Funeral Services will take place Monday at 9:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption Church at 10 AM. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing are required. Private interment in the WNY National Cemetery. Share condolences online at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com


