Dear Pelc and Pendrys families, My sincere sympathy to Lori's husband and family. I knew Lori from MSM Academy and the University of Buffalo where we enjoyed many fun adventures in between classes. We continued our journey when we moved to Silver Spring MD and eventually worked for the Federal Government. It was nice to see her at our 50th reunion. May you cherish her memory. Barb

Barbara DiMaria Pianowski September 10, 2021