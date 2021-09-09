Pelc - Lorraine P. Of Lake View, NY passed September 6, 2021. Beloved wife of Dennis Pelc; devoted daughter of the late Edward and Mayme Pendrys; loving sister of Edward Pendrys and Eileen Berst; also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. Arrangements in the care of LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 716-627-2919. Memorial donations may be made to Rural Transit Service, 1000 Brant Farnham Rd., Brant, New York 14027.
Dear Pelc and Pendrys families,
My sincere sympathy to Lori's husband and family.
I knew Lori from MSM Academy and the University of Buffalo where we enjoyed many fun adventures in between classes. We continued our journey when we moved to Silver Spring MD and eventually worked for the Federal Government.
It was nice to see her at our 50th reunion.
May you cherish her memory.
Barb
Barbara DiMaria Pianowski
September 10, 2021
I'll miss you, sis! You were the best. You handled your challenges with grace and strength and never gave up.
Now it is time to rest in peace.