SANDOW - Lorraine S.(nee Schmidt)Of Derby, entered into rest on August 31, 2021 at age 104. Beloved wife of the late Chester Sandow; devoted mother of Dennis (Jean), late Stewart (Pamela) and the late Robert (Jade) Sandow; cherished grandmother of ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. No current services scheduled. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel).